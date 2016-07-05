* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 5 South Korean shares snapped six straight days of gains on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of key data from the world's biggest economy this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,989.85 points.

Offshore investors turned buyers later in the day, adding one more day to their five-session buying streak. They bought a net 13.4 billion won ($11.60 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserves' June meeting and U.S. jobs figures.

The South Korean won extended falls and was quoted at 1,155.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,146.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)