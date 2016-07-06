* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 6 South Korean shares and the won extended losses to a one-week low on Wednesday as sterling suffered another sharp fall in the Brexit aftermath.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.9 percent at 1,953.12 points after falling more than 2 percent during the session.

Foreign investors accelerated stock-selling near the end of the session, offloading a net 418.2 billion won ($358.79 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The won was quoted at 1,165.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,155.4. It reached as low as 1,169.0 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)