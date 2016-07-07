* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 7 The South Korean won and shares rose on Thursday as global demand for risky assets increased as the U.S. central bank suggested, in minutes for its June meeting, that it will keep the rates on hold until Brexit fears calm down.

The won was quoted at 1,154.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,165.6. It reached the 1,153.0 level, gaining as much as 1 percent during the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 1,974.08 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 171.3 billion won ($148.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)