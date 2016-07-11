* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's won and shares ended more than one percent higher on Monday, on strong risk sentiment that was boosted by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The won was quoted at 1,146.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.3 percent compared to the previous close of 1,161.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 1,988.54 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 268.8 billion won ($234.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Monday.

Shares of defence industry-related firms such as Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd jumped on North Korea's military threat concerning South Korea's deployment of the THAAD missile defence system. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)