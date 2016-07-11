* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's won and
shares ended more than one percent higher on Monday, on strong
risk sentiment that was boosted by better-than-expected U.S.
jobs data.
The won was quoted at 1,146.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.3 percent compared to the
previous close of 1,161.8.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.3 percent at 1,988.54 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 268.8 billion won ($234.51
million) worth of KOSPI shares on Monday.
Shares of defence industry-related firms such as Hanwha
Techwin Co Ltd and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd
jumped on North Korea's military threat concerning
South Korea's deployment of the THAAD missile defence system.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)