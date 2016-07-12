Nikkei wobbles as investors fret about yen, Trump's policies
* Trump criticises Japan, Germany for their currency decisions
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 12 The South Korean won eased on Tuesday on a strong dollar although Wall Street's solid performance overnight helped underpin risk-sentiment and limit losses.
The won was quoted at 1,148.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,146.7.
South Korean shares held steady as selling by local institutions and individuals was offset somewhat by foreign buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,991.23 points.
Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, purchasing a net 192.9 billion won ($168.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Trump criticises Japan, Germany for their currency decisions
* Trump criticises Germany, Japan for their currency policies * South Korean trade data offers some support to the won SEOUL, Feb 1 The South Korean won rose early on Wednesday against the dollar, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Germany, Japan and China for their currency policies. The won was up 0.6 percent to 1,154.7, as of 0251 GMT. It hit an intra-day high of 1,155.9. "Trump and top economic adviser Peter Navarro's comments brought more pressure on t
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades