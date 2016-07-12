* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 12 The South Korean won eased on Tuesday on a strong dollar although Wall Street's solid performance overnight helped underpin risk-sentiment and limit losses.

The won was quoted at 1,148.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,146.7.

South Korean shares held steady as selling by local institutions and individuals was offset somewhat by foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,991.23 points.

Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, purchasing a net 192.9 billion won ($168.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)