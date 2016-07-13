* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 13 South Korean shares rose to one-month high on Wednesday while the won edged up as Wall Street hit another record high, boosting global appetite for riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,005.55 points, its strongest since June 10.

Offshore investors bought a net 582.0 billion won ($508.10 million) of KOSPI shares, extending their buying streak to five straight sessions.

The won was quoted at 1,146.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,148.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)