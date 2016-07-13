UPDATE 1-U.S. court ruling on MS drug is the latest blow for Teva
* Investors calling for major changes in the company (Changes dateline, adds details, Mylan reaction, background)
SEOUL, July 13 South Korean shares rose to one-month high on Wednesday while the won edged up as Wall Street hit another record high, boosting global appetite for riskier assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,005.55 points, its strongest since June 10.
Offshore investors bought a net 582.0 billion won ($508.10 million) of KOSPI shares, extending their buying streak to five straight sessions.
The won was quoted at 1,146.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,148.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday rejected a U.S. trade adviser's charge that Germany was using an "undervalued" euro to gain advantage, saying her government had always called on the European Central Bank to pursue an independent policy.
LONDON, Jan 31 Britain will maintain the closest possible nuclear cooperation with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.