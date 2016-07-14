* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 14 The South Korean won extended gains on Thursday and reached its strongest level in 10 weeks as foreign investors continued to sell dollars to buy Korean shares.

The won was quoted at 1,137.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest level since May 3. It was up 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,146.4.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,008.77 points, as purchases by foreigners offset selling by domestic investors.

Offshore investors have been buyers for six consecutive sessions. They bought a net 370.0 billion won ($325.42 million) of KOSPI shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)