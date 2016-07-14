BRIEF-UniCredit shares turn positive, up more than 1 pct
* shares in the lender turn positive, up more than 1 percent, after earlier falling as much as 4 percent
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 14 The South Korean won extended gains on Thursday and reached its strongest level in 10 weeks as foreign investors continued to sell dollars to buy Korean shares.
The won was quoted at 1,137.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest level since May 3. It was up 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,146.4.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,008.77 points, as purchases by foreigners offset selling by domestic investors.
Offshore investors have been buyers for six consecutive sessions. They bought a net 370.0 billion won ($325.42 million) of KOSPI shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.