SEOUL, July 15 The South Korean won ended
at its highest in nearly three months and stocks at a five-week
peak on Friday as data from the world's biggest economy and
expectations on Bank of England's easing in August boosted risk
appetites.
The won was quoted at 1,133.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, its strongest since April 21.
It was up 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,137.4.
For the week, the currency rose 2.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
the day up 0.4 percent at 2,017.26 points, its highest close
since June 10.
Shares gained 2.8 percent for the week.
Offshore investors have been net buyers of KOSPI shares for
seven straight sessions. On Friday, net purchases were 486.3
billion won ($429.21 million).
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.2
percent after saying it is in talks to acquire a stake in
Chinese automaker BYD to boost its chip business for electric
cars.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)