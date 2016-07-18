* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 18 The South Korean won
finished lower on Monday on a broadly firmer U.S. dollar while
stocks were supported by extended foreign buying.
The won was quoted at 1,136.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with
Friday's close of 1,133.9.
South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors
accelerated stock-buying later in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent to 2,021.11 points.
Offshore investors continued their buying-spree for the
eighth straight session, purchasing a net 226.6 billion won
($199.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)