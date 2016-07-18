* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 18 The South Korean won finished lower on Monday on a broadly firmer U.S. dollar while stocks were supported by extended foreign buying.

The won was quoted at 1,136.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,133.9.

South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors accelerated stock-buying later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 2,021.11 points.

Offshore investors continued their buying-spree for the eighth straight session, purchasing a net 226.6 billion won ($199.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)