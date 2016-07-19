* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 19 South Korean shares snapped a seven-day rally on Tuesday as domestic institutions took profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,016.89 points.

Foreign investors have been buyers for nine straight days, and purchased a net 305.7 billion won ($269.38 million) of KOSPI shares on Tuesday.

The South Korean won pared some earlier losses and held steady near-end session.

The won was quoted at 1,135.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,136.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)