* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 20 The South Korean won and shares dithered on Wednesday as market participants turned away from risky assets after the International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts.

The won was quoted at 1,141.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,135.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,015.46.

Offshore investors marked the tenth straight sessions of stock purchases, buying a net 180.1 billion won ($157.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board for Tuesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)