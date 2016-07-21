* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won extended gains to end firmer on Thursday, underpinned by stronger global risk sentiment that was boosted by U.S. stocks reaching new peaks.

The won was quoted at 1,135.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,141.0.

South Korean shares, however, edged down as domestic institutions sold more stocks near the end of the session to take profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,012.22 points.

Offshore investors have been buyers for 11 straight sessions, purchasing a net 39.2 billion won ($34.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)