MEXICO FIN MIN SAYS MEXICO SHOULD PRESENT INITIATIVE FOR A LAW IN DEFENSE OF THE FREE FLOW OF REMITTANCES IN FEBRUARY
SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won extended gains to end firmer on Thursday, underpinned by stronger global risk sentiment that was boosted by U.S. stocks reaching new peaks.
The won was quoted at 1,135.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,141.0.
South Korean shares, however, edged down as domestic institutions sold more stocks near the end of the session to take profits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,012.22 points.
Offshore investors have been buyers for 11 straight sessions, purchasing a net 39.2 billion won ($34.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MEXICO FIN MIN SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE NEW GASOLINE PRICES ON FRIDAY, STILL EVALUATING PRICE
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.