* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 22 The South Korean won ended
slightly firmer on Friday and stocks ticked lower, as the market
took a cautious stance ahead of central bank meetings in the
United States and Japan.
The won was quoted at 1,134.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,135.9.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 2,010.34 points.
On a weekly basis, the currency barely changed compared with
the previous week, while shares lost 0.2 percent.
Foreign investors turned to buyers later in the day, with
their purchasing spree stretching into a 12th day. They
purchased a net 15.1 billion won ($13.31 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on Friday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)