SEOUL, July 25 The South Korean won ended lower on Monday as a string of solid economic data buoyed the U.S. dollar, but losses were capped by exporters' dollar-selling.

The won was quoted at 1,137.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,134.4.

South Korean shares snapped four straight losing sessions, but only barely.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,012.32 points.

Foreign investors have been buyers for 13 consecutive sessions, and purchased a net 198.4 billion won ($174.65 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

Shares of automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp rallied due to cheaper valuations after recent declines, according to an analyst. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)