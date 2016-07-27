* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 27 The South Korean won
finished nearly unchanged on Wednesday in a subdued session as
the investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
decision.
The won was quoted at 1,134.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,134.9.
South Korean shares ended slightly lower though offshore
investors supported the main board by stretching their buying
spree into a 15th straight day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 2,025.05 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 243.9 billion won ($215.20
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)