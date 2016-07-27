* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 27 The South Korean won finished nearly unchanged on Wednesday in a subdued session as the investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The won was quoted at 1,134.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,134.9.

South Korean shares ended slightly lower though offshore investors supported the main board by stretching their buying spree into a 15th straight day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,025.05 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 243.9 billion won ($215.20 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)