SEOUL, July 29 The South Korean won hit a fresh one-year high on Friday as the dollar fell and the yen surged on disappointment over the Bank of Japan's latest policy easing.

The won was quoted at 1,120.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest level since July 1, 2015. It was up 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,124.4.

South Korean shares ended slightly lower as domestic institions dumped stocks, weighing on the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,016.19 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 212.8 billion won ($190.14 million) worth of KOSPI shares, marking their 17th consecutive buying session.

For the week, the won rose 1.3 percent, and shares were up 0.3 percent.

South Korean market trading hours will be extended by 30 minutes starting Aug. 1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)