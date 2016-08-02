* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 2 South Korean shares ended down on Tuesday as offshore investors' trading volume remained low throughout the session due to recent gains in the won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,019.03 points.

Foreign investors marked a 19th straight buying session, purchasing a net 51.6 billion won ($46.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won held steady and was quoted at 1,110.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, nearly unchanged from Monday's close of 1,108.

South Korean vice finance minister Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday that the government will take appropriate measures to stabilise the dollar-won exchange rate if market moves become excessively one-sided, in light of the won's recent strength. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)