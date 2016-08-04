* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 4 The South Korean won and shares edged up on Thursday as investors anticipated a policy easing from the Bank of England's monthly meeting, which could boost global investor sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,114.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,117.6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,000.03 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 42.7 billion won ($38.37 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)