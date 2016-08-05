* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 5 South Korean shares and won rose on Friday on the Bank of England's rate cut and large stimulus moves.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 2,017.94 points. That allowed the benchmark to show a gain for the week, of 0.1 percent.

The won was quoted at 1,110.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,114.0.

For the week, the won rose 0.8 percent.

Foreign investors accelerated their stock-buying near the end of Friday's session, purchasing a net 255.0 billion won ($229.89 million) of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)