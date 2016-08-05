* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 5 South Korean shares and won
rose on Friday on the Bank of England's rate cut and large
stimulus moves.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.9 percent at 2,017.94 points. That allowed the benchmark
to show a gain for the week, of 0.1 percent.
The won was quoted at 1,110.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,114.0.
For the week, the won rose 0.8 percent.
Foreign investors accelerated their stock-buying near the
end of Friday's session, purchasing a net 255.0 billion won
($229.89 million) of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)