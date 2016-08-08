* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 8 The South Korean won changed course and ended higher on Monday after Standard and Poor's raised the country's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA from AA-minus with a stable outlook.

The won was quoted at 1,108.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,110.4.

South Korean shares extended gains on foreign stock purchases, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ending at 2,031.12 points, up 0.7 percent.

Offshore investors turned to buyers, purchasing a net 81.0 billion won ($73.12 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)