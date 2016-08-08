* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 8 The South Korean won changed
course and ended higher on Monday after Standard and Poor's
raised the country's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA
from AA-minus with a stable outlook.
The won was quoted at 1,108.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to
Friday's close of 1,110.4.
South Korean shares extended gains on foreign stock
purchases, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
ending at 2,031.12 points, up 0.7 percent.
Offshore investors turned to buyers, purchasing a net 81.0
billion won ($73.12 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)