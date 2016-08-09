* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korean shares climbed up to their highest level in 10 months on Tuesday as foreign investors ramped up their portfolios.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,043.78 points, its strongest since Nov. 5, 2015.

Offshore investors bought a net 208 billion won ($188 million) of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won rose on the strong stock buying to end the session at its highest for more than a year.

The won was quoted at 1,106.1 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, its highest since June 23 of 2015. It was up 0.2 percent versus Monday's close at 1,108.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)