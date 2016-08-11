* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 11 The South Korean won finished lower on Thursday following the market's assumption that the foreign exchange authorities took actions to smooth down the one-sided movement in the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,099.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,095.4.

South Korean shares swung between gains and losses throughout the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,048.80.

Foreign investors sold a net 31.3 billion won ($28.50 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)