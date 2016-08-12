* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 12 South Korean shares were firmer on Friday and ended at a 9-month high as foreigners and local institutions' purchases modestly supported the main bourse.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,050.46, its highest since Nov. 4, 2015.

Foreign investors purchased a net 61.6 billion won ($55.85 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

On a weekly basis, the stocks gained 1.6 percent, biggest gain in three weeks.

The South Korean won edged down, but ended the week up as it has escalated much earlier this week on global risk rally.

The won was quoted at 1,103.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Thursday's close of 1,099.5.

The currency rose 0.6 percent for the week, marking its third straight week of gains. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)