SEOUL Aug 16 The South Korean won jumped on Tuesday as weakness in the dollar boosted risk appetites.

The won touched 1,092.2 against the dollar right before the closing bell, up 1.0 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,103.3. Monday was a holiday in South Korea.

South Korean shares slipped as onshore investors' stock-dumping offset purchases by foreigners

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,047.76 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 26.6 billion won ($24.38 million) of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)