* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 17 The South Korean won sharply fell on Wednesday, while shares edged down as markets became jittery after comments from Federal Reserve officials raised the prospects of a rate hike in the United States in September.

The won was quoted at 1,108.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.5 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,092.2.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,043.75 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 13.8 billion won ($12.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)