SEOUL Aug 18 South Korean shares rose on Thursday as foreign investors accelerated purchases later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.6 percent higher, at 2,055.47.

Offshore investors bought a net 195.4 billion won ($176.53 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares rose as much as 5 percent to a record intraday high on hopes of continued recovery in earnings, before closing 4.7 percent higher at 1,640,000 won, also a record closing high.

The South Korean won held steady and was quoted at 1,107.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,108.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)