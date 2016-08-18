* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 18 South Korean shares rose on
Thursday as foreign investors accelerated purchases later in the
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.6 percent higher, at 2,055.47.
Offshore investors bought a net 195.4 billion won ($176.53
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares rose as much
as 5 percent to a record intraday high on hopes of continued
recovery in earnings, before closing 4.7 percent higher at
1,640,000 won, also a record closing high.
The South Korean won held steady and was
quoted at 1,107.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of
1,108.3.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)