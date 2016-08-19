* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 19 The South Korean won fell more than 1 percent on Friday to end the week down, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.

The won was quoted at 1,117.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,107.2. It fell to as low as 1,120.7 during the day.

The currency lost 1.3 percent for the week.

South Korean shares were nearly unchanged with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,056.24.

The shares rose 0.3 percent on a weekly basis, enjoying a fourth straight weekly rally.

Offshore investors turned buyers, purchasing a net 221.2 billion won ($198.17 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Tech giant Samsung Electronic Co Ltd rose 2.1 percent, setting another record closing high. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)