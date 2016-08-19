UPDATE 2-UniCredit expects 11.8 bln euro loss for 2016, misses capital goal
* Bank misses capital goal, posts loss due to one-off charges
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 19 The South Korean won fell more than 1 percent on Friday to end the week down, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.
The won was quoted at 1,117.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,107.2. It fell to as low as 1,120.7 during the day.
The currency lost 1.3 percent for the week.
South Korean shares were nearly unchanged with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,056.24.
The shares rose 0.3 percent on a weekly basis, enjoying a fourth straight weekly rally.
Offshore investors turned buyers, purchasing a net 221.2 billion won ($198.17 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
Tech giant Samsung Electronic Co Ltd rose 2.1 percent, setting another record closing high. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Bank misses capital goal, posts loss due to one-off charges
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Day traders love making bets on tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, but some of the most prominent quantitative strategists from hedge funds and banks are not quite ready to make big, bold trades on his social media musings.