SEOUL Aug 22 The South Korean won dropped to a more than three-week low on Monday, while shares also sagged, as worries about a possible U.S. interest rate rise in September lingered in the market.

The won was quoted at 1,126.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest since late July. It was down 0.8 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,117.6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,042.16 points.

Foreign investors snapped their four-day buying streak, and sold a net 14.6 billion won ($12.97 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)