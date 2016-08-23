* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 23 The South Korean won
strengthened on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as
investors dumped the dollar on profit-taking.
The won was quoted at 1,115.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.0 percent compared with
Monday's close of 1,126.5.
South Korean shares ended higher as market heavyweight
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose to support the main
board, hitting a record high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,049.93 points.
Samsung Electronics rose more than 1 percent during the
session.
Foreign investors turned to buyers right before the closing
bell, purchasing a net 45.2 billion won ($40.55 million) worth
of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)