SEOUL Aug 23 The South Korean won strengthened on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as investors dumped the dollar on profit-taking.

The won was quoted at 1,115.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.0 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,126.5.

South Korean shares ended higher as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose to support the main board, hitting a record high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,049.93 points.

Samsung Electronics rose more than 1 percent during the session.

Foreign investors turned to buyers right before the closing bell, purchasing a net 45.2 billion won ($40.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)