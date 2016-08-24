* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 24 The South Korean won slipped on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, helped by solid U.S. home sales data.

The won was quoted at 1,122.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,115.6.

South Korean shares also edged down , as market participants held their positions ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of global central banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,043.76 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 70.1 billion won ($62.53 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)