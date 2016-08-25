* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 25 The South Korean won
extended gains on Thursday as dollar-selling picked up toward
late trade.
The won was quoted at 1,115.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,122.0.
South Korean shares were little changed with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,042.92
points.
Offshore investors sold a net 318.7 billion won ($285.68
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)