SEOUL Aug 25 The South Korean won extended gains on Thursday as dollar-selling picked up toward late trade.

The won was quoted at 1,115.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,122.0.

South Korean shares were little changed with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,042.92 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 318.7 billion won ($285.68 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)