SEOUL Aug 29 The South Korean won
finished at a one-week low on Monday as the greenback
strengthened on comments by top Federal Reserve officials that
raised the possibility of a U.S. rate hike as early as next
month.
The won was quoted at 1,125.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.0 percent from Friday's
close of 1,113.7.
South Korean shares nudged down with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing 0.3 percent lower at
2,032.35 points.
Foreign investors snapped three-day selling streak and
bought a net 84.5 billion won ($75.16 million of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)