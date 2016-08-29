* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 29 The South Korean won finished at a one-week low on Monday as the greenback strengthened on comments by top Federal Reserve officials that raised the possibility of a U.S. rate hike as early as next month.

The won was quoted at 1,125.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.0 percent from Friday's close of 1,113.7.

South Korean shares nudged down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing 0.3 percent lower at 2,032.35 points.

Foreign investors snapped three-day selling streak and bought a net 84.5 billion won ($75.16 million of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)