* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Aug 30 South Korean shares and won
finished higher on Tuesday as the dollar took a breather amid
renewed doubts the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase rates in
the near term.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,039.74 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 58.0 billion won ($51.84
million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday.
The won was quoted at 1,119.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,125.0.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)