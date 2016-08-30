* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 30 South Korean shares and won finished higher on Tuesday as the dollar took a breather amid renewed doubts the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase rates in the near term.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,039.74 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 58.0 billion won ($51.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,119.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,125.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)