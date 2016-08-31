* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Aug 31 The South Korean won ended higher on Wednesday as month-end dollar sales by exporters supported the currency towards the close of the session.

The won was quoted at 1,114.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,119.9.

The currency ended the month up 0.4 percent, marking a third straight month of gains.

South Korean shares edged lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.3 percent at 2,034.65 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 21.4 billion won ($19.20 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

For the month, stocks rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)