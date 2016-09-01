POLL-Japan fund managers slightly raise bond exposure, trim stocks in January
SEOUL, Sept 1 The South Korean won extended losses on Thursday, as investors stepped up their dollar purchases toward the end of the trading session.
The won was quoted at 1,122.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,114.8.
South Korean shares pared earlier losses as local institutional stock buying offset foreign selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,032.72 points.
Offshore investors snapped a three-day buying streak and sold a net 138.5 billion won ($123.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Fed in focus while Trump remains unpredictable -analyst * Won still very closely pinned to dlr's movement SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korean stocks fell on Tuesday as investors returned from a long holiday break and caught up with losses in U.S. markets sparked by growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's new policies. Sentiment also remained subdued after disappointing earnings reports from some South Korean heavyweights last week. The Korea Composite Stock
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs