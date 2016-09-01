* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 1 The South Korean won extended losses on Thursday, as investors stepped up their dollar purchases toward the end of the trading session.

The won was quoted at 1,122.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,114.8.

South Korean shares pared earlier losses as local institutional stock buying offset foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,032.72 points.

Offshore investors snapped a three-day buying streak and sold a net 138.5 billion won ($123.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)