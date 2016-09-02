* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 2 The South Korean won ended higher on Friday, along with other Asian currencies, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that is expected to offer clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy when it meets later this month.

The won was quoted at 1,117.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,122.1.

The won fell 0.3 percent for the week.

South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors bought local equities, paring weekly losses on the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.3 percent higher at 2,038.31.

It was flat on the week.

Offshore investors bought a net 219.1 billion won ($196.31 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)