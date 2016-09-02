* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 2 The South Korean won ended
higher on Friday, along with other Asian currencies, while
investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that is expected to
offer clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy when it
meets later this month.
The won was quoted at 1,117.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,122.1.
The won fell 0.3 percent for the week.
South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors bought
local equities, paring weekly losses on the main board.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.3 percent higher at 2,038.31.
It was flat on the week.
Offshore investors bought a net 219.1 billion won ($196.31
million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)