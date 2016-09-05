* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korean shares and won jumped on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data lowered the chances the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 2,060.10 points, its strongest since July 23, 2015.

The won ended at a three-week high against the dollar and was quoted at 1,105.1 at the conclusion of onshore trade. It was up 1.1 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,117.2, marking its highest level since August 16.

Foreign investors bought a net 270.8 billion won ($245.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)