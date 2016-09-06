* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as foreign investors' continued buying supported the main bourse.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,066.52 points.

The won was quoted at 1,105.2 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, virtually unchanged versus Monday's close at 1,115.1.

Foreign investors bought a net 270.0 billion won ($244.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)