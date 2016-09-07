* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 7 The South Korean won extended gains to reach its highest in more than a year on Wednesday as the dollar slumped on weak U.S. economic data, cutting the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month.

The won was quoted at 1,090.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.4 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,105.2. It was the highest since May 19, 2015.

South Korean shares changed course later in the session, despite foreign investor demand, after escalating considerably of late. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,061.88 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 86.9 billion won ($79.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)