SEOUL, Sept 8 The South Korean won fell
against the greenback on Thursday after the government said it
is closing watching the currency's movements, raising fears of
intervention by the authorities.
The won was quoted at 1,092.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,090.0.
The won has appreciated more than 7 percent against the
dollar so far this year, putting more pressure on exporters who
are struggling with weak global demand.
South Korean shares reversed later in the session and the
Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1
percent at 2,063.45 points.
Offshore investors turned to buyers and purchased a net
186.1 billion won ($170.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares,
marking their fifth straight day of stock-buying.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)