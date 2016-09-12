* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean shares sank to a two-month low on Monday on worries over North Korea's nuclear weapons plans and a sharp drop in Samsung Electronic's shares after it recalled its new smartphone model.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 2.3 percent at 1,991.47 points, its lowest since July 12, 2016.

Offshore investors sold a net 218.1 billion won ($196.07 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won finished at a one-week low, standing at 1,113.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade. It was down 1.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,098.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)