SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares climbed on Monday as individuals scooped up stocks late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent higher at 2,015.78 points.

Individuals bought a net 96.0 billion won ($85.90 million) worth of KOSPI shares while offshore investors purchased a net 47.5 billion won worth.

The South Korean won reversed earlier losses as investors sold the dollars to take profit.

The won was quoted at 1,118.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with the previous close of 1,118.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)