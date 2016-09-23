* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares ended firmer on Friday, continuing their rally following policy decisions from the major central banks the previous day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,054.07 points, marking six straight days of gains.

The index also posted its biggest weekly percentage gain in nine weeks.

The South Korean won reversed an early fall after the Japanese yen extended gains against the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,102.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent from Thursday's close of 1,103.3.

For the week, the currency rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)