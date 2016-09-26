* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korean shares ended a six-day rally on Monday as foreign investors turned net sellers while Lotte Group-related shares slipped after South Korean prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for as the group's chairman.

The arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin was the latest twist in a broad criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,047.11 points.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 15.2 billion won ($13.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged down along with other Asian currencies amid a broad risk-off mood in the market.

The won was quoted at 1,107.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent versus Friday's close at 1,102.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)