SEOUL, Sept 27 The South Korean won ended at a more than two-week high on Tuesday as the U.S. presidential election debate brought a return of a risk-on mood in the market.

The won was quoted at 1,096.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, highest since Sept. 8. It was up 1.0 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,107.9.

South Korean shares also rose and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,062.82 points.

Offshore investors became buyers late in the day, purchasing a net 23.7 billion won ($21.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)