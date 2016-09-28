* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korean shares ended lower on Wednesday as foreign investors sold stocks later in the session to take profits from Tuesday's price rises.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,053.06.

Offshore investors were net sellers, offloading 113.9 billion won ($103.94 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was 1,096.8 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 1,096.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)