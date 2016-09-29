* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korean shares finished up on Thursday, after touching its highest intraday level in three weeks following an agreement by OPEC members to limit crude oil output, which sparked a rally in global shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,068.72 points, after reaching its highest level since Sept. 7, 2016.

The won currency gave up its earlier gains, falling against the dollar as refiners and foreigners sold it for the greenback, dealers said.

The won was quoted at 1,098.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,096.8. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)