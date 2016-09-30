* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korean shares tumbled on
Friday on selling by offshore investors, reflecting a general
rise in global risk aversion stoked by worries over the
financial health of Deutsche Bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.2 percent at 2,043.63 points, with offshore investors
selling a net 157.9 billion won ($143.51 million) worth of KOSPI
shares.
Still, stocks ended the month up, the third straight month
of gains, and also rose 3.7 percent on a quarterly basis.
Friday's downturn came as world share markets fell after
Deutsche Bank shares slumped to a record low after a report that
trading clients had withdrawn excess cash and positions held in
the largest German lender.
The South Korean won edged down, but was off earlier
lows on exporters' quarter-end dollar sales.
The won was quoted at 1,101.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, almost steady from Thursday's
close of 1,098.8.
The currency was off for the week but rose for the fourth
straight month, up 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)