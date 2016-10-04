* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 4 The South Korean won weakened further late on Tuesday as dollar strengthened against Asia-Pacific currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,107.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent versus the previous close of 1,101.3.

South Korean shares ended higher on firm foreign demand and a moderation of fears over the prospective multi-billion dollar fine facing Deutsche Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,054.86 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 181.9 billion won ($164.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)