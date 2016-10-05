* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Oct 5 The South Korean won
finished at a two-week low on Wednesday, marking its fifth
straight sessions of losses, as broad risk-off sentiment
returned on growing Brexit worries.
The won was quoted at 1,113.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 1,107.8. The currency posted its lowest
closing level since Sept. 21.
South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.1 percent at 2,053.00
points.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)