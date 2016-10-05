* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 5 The South Korean won finished at a two-week low on Wednesday, marking its fifth straight sessions of losses, as broad risk-off sentiment returned on growing Brexit worries.

The won was quoted at 1,113.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,107.8. The currency posted its lowest closing level since Sept. 21.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.1 percent at 2,053.00 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)